Kuwait tweep jailed for ‘defaming Saudi Arabia’

A Kuwaiti criminal court has sentenced a Twitter user to seven years in prison with hard labour on charges that include “defaming Saudi Arabia” and “disseminating false news”, local newspaper Al-Qabas reported.

The paper did not name the defendant; however the ruling pointed to a number of tweets referring to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s recent purge against princes and officials in the Kingdom.

Earlier this month, Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jaber called on members of the Kuwaiti parliament “not to get emotionally drifted” with regard to the Saudi issue and to avoid unnecessary escalation.

Kuwait remained neutral regarding the recent Gulf crisis which saw a number of Arab countries, led by Saudi Arabia, sever ties with Qatar over allegations that the latter supports terrorism; allegations Doha vehemently denies. The Kuwaiti Emir is leading mediation efforts between Qatar and the Saudi-led bloc.

[Source: Middle East Monitor]

Comments

comments