Kuwaiti sources reveal Qatar’s response to embargo demands

A Kuwaiti news agency has reported details of Qatar’s response to the demands made by the “embargo countries”. The details, claims a source familiar with the affair, were handed to the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, by Foreign Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani from Qatar.

#QatarGate

“Qatar is ready to reduce its diplomatic and economic relations with Iran if all the Gulf countries commit to doing so,” reported Enferaad News Agency. “Qatar confirmed in its response that there is no member of the [Iranian] Revolutionary Guards on its territory, noting that this demand was aimed at distorting Doha’s image.”

The agency pointed out that Qatar affirmed in its response that Turkey is a Muslim country and that nothing in the Charter of the Gulf Cooperation Council prohibits the establishment of military bases on the territory of its member states. The embargo states have called for the Turkish base established in Qatar last year to be closed.

“Qatar has denied any connection with the terrorist movements listed by the United Nations,” added Enferaad, “and confirmed that it is an active member [of the UN]in combatting terrorism.”

On 5 June, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed ties with Qatar, and the first three countries imposed a land and air embargo on their neighbouring state for “supporting terrorism”. Qatar denied the allegations and stressed that it is facing a campaign based on fabrications and lies aimed at usurping its national sovereignty.

Twelve days ago, the four countries submitted a list of 13 demands to Qatar through Kuwait, to be fulfilled before the re-establishment of normal relations. They gave the government in Doha 10 days to implement their demands, a period that ended at midnight on Sunday but was extended by 48 hours.

Doha called these demands “unrealistic, unbalanced, illogical and unfeasible” and expressed its willingness to negotiate if appropriate conditions are met.

[Source: MEM]

Comments

comments