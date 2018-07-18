Land expropriation hearings best way to honour Madiba: EFF

The EFF says the current public hearings on land expropriation without compensation is one of the best ways to honour former President Nelson Mandela as he would have turned 100 years old on Wednesday.

The EFF reflected on Madiba’s legacy and the centenary celebrations.

EFF Spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says the EFF is grateful for the generation of freedom fighters like Madiba who brought political freedom.

He however adds that freedom is still incomplete without economic emancipation.

He says: “That is why we decided to take the baton from them because political freedom without economic freedom is inadequate, it is incomplete. We are continuing the struggle by fighting for economic freedom which Nelson Mandela did not secure or could not secure.”

“As we are doing so, there is nothing more powerful in honouring that particular role, that particular legacy than all the parliamentary hearings on the return of the land through expropriation of land without compensation,” adds Ndlozi.

[source: SABC NEWS]

Share this article











Comments

comments