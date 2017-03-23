Headlines
Residents watch as the violence unfolds in Lavender Hill [Credit: David Carelse]

Lavender Hill residents baying for blood after teen murder suspect arrested

News, VOC News

Lavender Hill residents are up in arms after the arrest of a suspect on Thursday, in connection with the murder of a 13 year old girl from Montagu Village. Western Cape police said a 50 year old suspect in Stellenbosch has now been linked to the murder of Rene Tracy Roman. A decomposed body discovered in St Agatha street, Lavender Hill on Tuesday, has now been confirmed as that of the teenager. The location of the body led detectives to Stellenbosch where the suspect was arrested.

Residents argue with police
[Photo: David Carelse]

After news of the suspect’s arrest on Thursday afternoon, tensions rose in Lavender Hill as residents converged in St Agatha street. There were scenes of violence as residents set rubber tyres alight and threw stones at the house and the police vehicle.

“As community leaders, we tried to speak to residents but they were so angry that they wanted to storm the house. Stones were then thrown at the house and the police. They then started to damage the police vehicles. All they want is to deal with the perpetrator,” said Charles Daniels from the Lavender Hill Civic Association.

Smoke billowing from the area
[Photo: David Carelse]

As things escalated, more police reinforcements were called in and residents responded with stones. Police then retaliated with tear gas and rubber bullets, prompting residents to ignite fires.  Police confirmed that a crowd of about 1000 community members attempted to attack the suspect during which a police member was injured and four vehicles damaged.

Angry residents gathering outside the house
[Photo: David Carelse]

“During this volatile situation police investigators had to suspend their crime scene investigation for now,” said police spokesperson FC Van Wyk.

He warned community members to allow the police to do their work.

“Taking the law into their hands is an offence, punishable by law,” he added.

The suspect is expected to make a court appearance this afternoon in Wynberg Magistrates’ court. VOC

