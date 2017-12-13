Law enforcement ‘unaware’ of Mbalula’s cash-for-votes claim

Neither the Hawks nor the South African Police Service (SAPS) are aware of an incident in which R2.5-million in a cash-for-votes scheme was uncovered. On Tuesday, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula tweeted that the money was intercepted during an intelligence-driven operation.

The minister did not say when or where the operation took place. It is also not clear whether the votes the minister refers to are related to the upcoming ANC elective conference.

Mbalula tweeted a picture with bags of money, referring to an intelligence-driven operation, saying money launderers are very sophisticated but that police would “crush them decisively.”

Social media users quickly noted though that the picture was an old one and clearly not of cash seized recently.

Defending his tweets, the minister said the picture was used as an illustration.

“I happen to be the Minister of Police – and you use Google Reverse Search to challenge a tweet that speaks to what is happening now. It’s called image illustration,” Mbalula tweeted.

Despite repeated attempts for comment by eNCA.com from the police ministry since Tuesday, no further information has been forthcoming from Mbalula.

