At least 11 people die in Mpumalanga crash

At least 11 people were killed and 14 others were injured this morning when a bus and a truck collided on the Badplaas Road outside Machadodorp in Mpumalanga.

ER24’s Russel Meiring says the vehicles were severely damaged in the crash.

“Upon closer inspection, paramedics found several passengers trapped in a vehicle, while numerous more were found walking around on the scene. Several patients were also found lying trapped beneath the overturned vehicles.”

Accrording to paramedics, the damaged bus was found on its side and a truck in the middle of the road, only a short distance away.

“Paramedics immediately went to work assessing the patients, while rescue services utilising special tools freed the patients from the bus.”

The tragedy follows yesterday’s crash outside Bloemfontein when a bus hit a stationary truck. Six women were killed and around 50 other people were injured.

