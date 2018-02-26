At least one car torched and a shop looted in Gugulethu protest

Service delivery protests have erupted in Gugulethu on Monday morning, following days of violence in the area. On Sunday, a car was set on fire at the well-known Mzolis eatery, while a supermarket next to the restaurant was looted. The violence comes after incensed backyard dwellers reportedly tried to invade a piece of land in the area last week. All lanes on the N2 have been reopened after it was closed this morning due to protest action. Police are keeping a close eye on the area.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Afrika said the new Pick ‘n Pay next to Mzoli’s Place has been ripped opened by the protesters.

“A lady’s vehicle has also been burnt by the protesters,” he said.

Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut confirmed that a supermarket in the area had been looted by protesters.

“A burglary case has been registered but no one has been arrested yet,” he said.

Traut said the situation in Gugulethu was being monitored by police.

“Police have been deployed to maintain law and order. No injuries have been reported yet. We will remain in the area on high alert,” he said.

He added that most roads in the township have been closed.

It was not immediately clear what the protest was about.

[Source: VOC/News24]

Comments

comments