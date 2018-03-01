Lentegeur cops kills 2, then turns on himself

A hostage drama has turned bloody with the deaths of three people in Lentegeur in Mitchells Plain. On Thursday morning, drama ensued in Begonia street when a 41-year old police member who worked at Lentegeur police station shot and killed two women aged 54 and 27, before taking his own life. The policeman has been identified as Granville Brookes, who shot his girlfriend and her mother.

The drama unfolded at 9am when police, hostage negotiators and emergency services converged on the home, in a bid to intervene in the situation. It’s been reported that after 11am, police snipers used smoke grenades to gain entry into the house.

Western Cape police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed the incident.

“Circumstances surrounding the hostage situation is under investigation. An inquest case has been opened.”

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate, IPID, has also launched a probe into the matter. IPID spokesperson, Moses Dlamini, said the police officer is alleged to have had an altercation with his girlfriend which led to police management taking away his firearm. According to reports, his girlfriend had put him out of her home. However, he went back to the house and shot her and other mother.

Its believed another women was injured in the shooting and was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. EMS spokesperson Robert Daniels said pathology services will remain on the scene until its been cleared by police.

The DA constituency head for Mitchells Plain Ricardo Mackenzie called the shooting “unnecessary and tragic”.

“I wish to extent heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family of the victims and the community of Lentegeur,” he said.

“I implore on the community not to speculate on the case as the police have indicated that dockets of murder and suicide have been opened. Although the details of this case are not yet available, these type of incidents are deeply tragic and unfortunate.” VOC

