Lentegeur home petrol bombed

Officials have confirmed that a house was petrol bombed in Lentegeur on Wednesday night. Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Theo Layne, said fire services responded to the property where a blaze had broken out at the house in 123Tulip Street at 22h32.

Layne further noted that no injuries were reported. SAPS confirmed that the cause of the fire was a petrol bomb. The motive behind the attack is under investigation.

“No injuries Cause. According to SAPS, who were on scene, [it]was a Petrol bomb,” he stated.

The motive behind the attack is under investigation.

