Let’s protect ANC members under attack: Dlamini-Zuma

African National Congress (ANC) NEC member Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says if members of the party continue to be attacked by the opposition, members of the party should protect them.

Dlamini-Zuma was speaking at an ANC Cadres briefing in Sasolburg in the Free State. She says this is not the first time the party goes through problems, but should remain united at all times.

Dlamini-Zuma says the party’s objective of radical economic transformation will not be successful if there is no unity.

“All this pipe talk about radical economic transformation is not going to happen if we are not united. It is the first time I hear banks allowing people to go out to the streets and close the banks, so it’s clear that radical economic transformation is going to be opposed and if we are not united, how are we going to do it?”

[Source: SABC News]

Comments

comments