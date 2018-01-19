Level 6B water restrictions to be implemented on Feb 1

The severity of Cape Town’s drought crisis has led to the city wanting to implement level 6b water restrictions on February 1st. Mayor Patricia de Lille, has admitted that Day Zero on the 22nd of April, when the taps run dry, is now very likely. Next month’s 50-litre a day per person limit is down from the 87 litres a day, which most Capetonians have failed to achieve. De Lille says the city has reached a point of no return.

“Despite our urging for months, 60% of Capetonians are callously using more than 87 litres per day. It is quite unbelievable that a majority of people do not seem to care and are sending all of us headlong towards Day Zero. At this point we must assume that they will not change their behaviour and that the chance of reaching Day Zero on 21 April 2018 is now very likely.”

De lille says that they no longer ask people to stop wasting water. “We must force them. We have listened to the comments of thousands of residents asking for fairness. Council will on Friday be voting on a punitive tariff that will charge residents exponentially higher rates for water usage above 6 000 litres per month.”

Councillor Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services joined the Breakfast Beat team this morning for an update on level 6b.

