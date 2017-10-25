Light Up for Change in support of orphans

Brighten-up the evening sky with Lace Up for Change’s evening run, the NGO will on Friday embark on a ‘Light up for change’ run at the Rondebosch Common as part of Islamic Relief South Africa’s Unity Week, where all funds raised will go to the aid organisation’s orphan project. Commonly known as the Boeber Run team, Lace up for Change volunteers feed the most destitute within the Cape.

The coordinator of the event, Irfaan Abrahams, says the organisers embarked on the event as means to give back to Islamic Relief.

“It was our opportunity to give back to Islamic Relief, which has been an amazing support for us over the last three years.”

He says the concept was born out of the need to entice people to be part of the fundraiser by calling them to an event that is “something different and something healthy.”

“Because Lace Up for Change in whatever we do, we try and have a healthy aspect to it, we are either running, climbing or doing something [healthy]to raise funds.”

The event kicks off after Maghrib salah at Rondebosch Common on Friday, 27 October 2017, with families, friends and running club enthusiasts running two laps around the popular training path.

“We will get together at ‘The Rock’. There will be a donation box – there is no entry fee – there will be envelopes available and if you want to put in a R1, put in a R1, every little bit counts.”

Abrahams encourages all participants to don their brightest colours with neon lights.

“Come with the most unique costume as possible, because we will have some prizes up for grabs.”

While Light for Change is not a race, the organisers have ensured that all necessary support will be readily available, including Melomed and Sniper Security.

Keeping in line with weekend festivities, participants will also be enticed with a range of cakes expected to be on sale at the event.

Learn more about the Lace Up for Change’s Boeber Run:

