Lily Gold mine tragedy, one year on

It’s exactly a year since the Lily Gold mine disaster near Barberton in Mpumalanga. The bodies of three workers are yet to be recovered.

The trio disappeared when the lamp-room container they were working in fell into a massive sinkhole.

Twelve months later there is still no word on when the bodies would be recovered.

Earlier attempts to retrieve the three failed as the surface was unstable and the rescue operation was stopped.

Now the mine needs at least 200 million rand to return underground.

Lilly Gold Mine management this week cancelled a planned one-year commemoration of the disaster. This, after the locals and miners blocked a road leading to the mine in protest of the planned event.

Meanwhile, relatives of the three continue to camp outside the mine, hoping for a miracle.

[Source: SABC]

