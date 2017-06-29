Macassar masjid burgled of priceless artwork

Following a spate of robberies, the Nurul Latief Masjid, located steps away from the Macassar Kramat, was last night once again burgled. This time vandals destroyed priceless calligraphy that adorned the walls of the mikhraab.

According to the imam of the masjid, imam Adam Philander, the stolen items were gifted to the masjid by Indonesia’s President.

The imam says that the perpetrators entered the majid through a window near the ladies entrance.

“They broke in by one of the windows at the staircase at the ladies entrance and what they stole was actually very valuable and very sentimental; it was calligraphy that was made up especially for us and it was given to us by the President of Indonesia.”

The imam adds that they are not aware of who the culprits are, but urges community members to come forward if they come across the artwork at any scrap yards. He further confirmed that the police has been notified about the break in.

“This is something that has been occurring for the last two to three years, people have been stealing from the karamat as well.”

Anyone with information, may contact Boeta Achmad on 082 874 2959.

“We are asking he jamaah, its beautiful calligraphy…if you see it as scrap yards, its made out of brass, please contact us , we would appreciate it.”

