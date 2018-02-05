Madiba centenary celebrations in full swing

While the African National Congress (ANC) works to repair its tarnished image with the recent inauguration of the party’s forth president, 2018 will mark a special landmark for the party – the centenary celebrations of the life of former president, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela.

Born on July, 18, 1918, in a remote village of Mvezo, the man affectionately known as Madiba would have been 100-years-old this year.

In a statement released on Monday, the party formally announced February 11, 2018, as the launch date of the celebrations, Mandela’s life symbolic of the struggle of the anti-Apartheid resistance movement.

In honour of the day, the launch is scheduled to take place at the Grand Parade in Cape Town.

“11 February 2018 marks 28 years since the release of Isithwalandwe/ Seaparankoe Comrade President Nelson Mandela from the Victor Verster prison in 1990.

“Upon his release, following 27 years imprisonment, President Nelson Mandela’s first public act was to address thousands of freedom loving South Africans and other supporters gathered at the Grand Parade in Cape Town.”

Newly elected ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the proceedings, which will begin at 12h00.

“28 years later, now President of the African National Congress, Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the launch of the ANC’s yearlong celebrations of the centennial year in honour of Comrade Nelson Mandela.”

