Madina Institute offering scholarships

By Nawaal Adams

With uncertainty around student protests, many Matriculants are considering taking a gap year to explore their options post high school. Amid increasing global Islamic awareness, local ulema believe there has never been a better time to spend a year learning the sciences of the Deen.

The Madina Institute South Africa has 10 full scholarship bursaries to award to students for 2017. Founded by Shaykh Muhammad Bin Yahya in Cape Town 2014, the Madina Institute aims to provide a clear and thorough understanding of Islam.

At a graduation held last weekend, the college’s top five students were awarded scholarships to study at Madina Institute in the US. These students are: Zaheerah Cajee (Jhb); Mohamed Khalid Rafiq (Sri Lanka); Hindu Usman (Nigeria) as well as Mohamed Khan from Mauritius and Mohamed Ashfaaq.

Madina Institute spokesperson Nabeweya Malick, said that the institution’s key focuses are on the five principles of the Deen.

“The purpose of the institute is to provide the community an opportunity to build a strong foundation with regards to the understanding of the deen,” said Malick.

The Madina Institute is an international organisation with branches in the USA, Canada, the UK and Malaysia.

2016 graduate Nawaaz Babamia from Pretoria looked back at her experience at Madina Institute.

“I know that completions are not ultimate, they’re just the beginning of another chapter. I look back at 2016 and it has been the year that I’ve made the most holistic progress in my life. From the social to the spiritual, Cape Town has been good for me and good for my soul,” she said.

“Madina Institute was key to this progress. It has given me direction and purpose and has helped to forge a new reality for me. I made fantastic friends and met incredible Shuyookh…and I know have a better understanding of the world. ”

Over the past few years the Madina Institute offered students the unforgettable experience of travelling to the USA to take part in a one month course which would focus on particular topics of deen.

The institute offers an enlightening experience in the form of a full scholarship, the Usul-ud-din Program. Students will be assessed and will embark on a journey rich in knowledge and spirituality.

“They will undergo the awe-inspiring process of purifying the heart. Their minds will be enriched by extensive knowledge on Fiqh and Aqeedah,” said Malick.

The Madina Institute welcomes all individuals to join the institute.

For more information on bursaries and scholarships offered please visit www.madinainstitute.org.za or call 0214219027. VOC

