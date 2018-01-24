Maimane to brief media on Day Zero action plan

DA leader Mmusi Maimane is on Wednesday expected to brief the media in Cape Town on the party’s programme of action to prevent Day Zero, the day when taps will run dry.

Day Zero is expected to happen on April 21. Residents will collect water at 200 points in and around the city.

Maimane has called on water experts, government officials and politicians to work together to prevent taps from running dry in Cape Town.

The water crisis has also affected the Stellenbosch Municipality in the Cape Winelands region and Drakenstein Municipality in the Boland.

Stellenbosch Mayor Gesie van Deventer says they want to free up more water for Cape Town by connecting certain areas in the Winelands to boreholes.

He says as they continue to connect the boreholes to the main water supply system, their water dependence on the City of Cape Town’s sources will decrease significantly.

“By the end of March 2018, we will take Klapmuts, Franschhoek and Dwarsrivier, including Pniel, Kylemore, Johannesdal and Lynquedoc off the Wemmershoek system and connect it to our own system of water,’ says van Deventer.

[Source: SABC]

