Makhosi Khoza to boycott disciplinary proceedings

ANC MP Makhosi Khoza on Friday said she will not be attending her ANC KwaZulu-Natal disciplinary hearing set for Sunday following a High Court ruling declaring the party’s provincial leadership invalid.

Khoza’s previous disciplinary hearing, which had been scheduled for Sunday, September 10, was postponed after additional threats against her emerged.

In a Facebook post, Khoza said the rescheduled disciplinary hearing against her was nullified by the High Court ruling and could not proceed until the province’s leadership was lawfully elected.

“I am prepared to face the consequences of speaking truth to power, but only once they are legitimately appointed members of the ANC KZN provincial leadership,” she said.

She informed ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe, chief whip Jackson Mthembu, ANC KwaZulu-Natal disciplinary committee chair Ravi Pillay and National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete of her decision not to attend the disciplinary proceedings in a letter released to the media.

Removed as head of committee

ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Mhlabunzima Memela referred all enquiries to ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa. Kodwa could not be reached for comment.

On Tuesday, the High Court in Pietermaritzburg ruled that the ANC’s 2015 provincial elective conference was illegitimate and should be nullified.

The party in the province opted to appeal the decision, but the ANC’s mother body denounced this decision, saying the party’s national leadership should make the determination to appeal.

Khoza, a fierce critic of President Jacob Zuma, was removed as the chairperson by the public administration portfolio committee in August after ANC portfolio committee members said she contravened the ANC’s disciplinary code. She, however, was redeployed to the portfolio committee on economic development.

She is being charged by the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal – which nominated her as an MP – for bringing the party into disrepute after publicly calling on Zuma to step down.

Khoza previously said she would not stop speaking out against corruption in the ANC despite repeated threats against her and her children. She said that the reason she was “persecuted” was because she “hates corruption”.

[Source: News24]

