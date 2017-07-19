Makhosi Khoza to receive protection: Mbalula

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has confirmed that African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Makhosi Khoza will be provided with protection. This after a police assessment confirmed a threat to Khoza’s safety.

Khoza, who is chairperson of its Public Service and Administration committee, received threats while her committee was conducting oversight outside of Parliament in April this year. She earlier posted death threats against her on her Facebook account.

Mbalula has however, declined to give details on the protection police will give Khoza.

“And Makhosi Khoza also we are following a case and we’ll give protection to her. We are not going to explain to the public now. If you give important information including telephonic conversations that people threatened you and then screen grab that and post it on Facebook it makes our job difficult to trace those and arrest them.”

[Source: SABC]

