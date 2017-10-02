Makkah crane crash case: All 13 defendants acquitted

Some 750 days after the crane crash incident in Makkah Haram, the Penal Court in Makkah on Sunday acquitted all 13 people who were charged with negligence.

The court said they are not criminally responsible for the incident in which 108 people lost their lives and another 238 were injured when a crane involved in the Haram expansion project crashed on September 11, 2015.

The Attorney General objected to the verdict and appealed against it.

His request was approved.

The Appeals Court had revoked an earlier verdict to overlook the case as it does not come under the jurisdiction of the court. It considered the case to be under Civil Defense. However, the Appeals Court asked the Penal Court to look into the case.

[Source: Saudi Gazette]

