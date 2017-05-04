Makkah emir launches quality devices for improved services

Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, emir of Makkah and advisor to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, has launched a quality index scheme to evaluate the performance of the concerned government departments and agencies in rendering their services to the Saudi citizens, expatriates as well as Haj and Umrah pilgrims, and visitors to the Kingdom and the Two Holy Mosques.

The Committee for Developing Services at the Makkah Emirate is implementing the project, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Prince Khaled called on the citizens to participate actively in evaluating the services being extended by various government agencies so as to enable the government to improve them consistently in a way fulfilling the ambitions of the government and aspirations of the people.

As part of the scheme, around 150 devices in which citizens can record their opinions and suggestions will be installed in government offices and premises as the first step to understand the extent of the satisfaction of the beneficiaries of various services.

The scheme will make available of huge data base that will help the government staff to know the level of people’s satisfaction and their reactions from time to time.

The public indexes would also contribute to take decisions that are helpful to improve services and facilities being extended to citizens, expatriates, Haj and Umrah pilgrims, and visitors to the country.

The index will be available in different languages. The devices will also be installed at the entry and exit points of the Kingdom to record the level of satisfaction of those arriving and leaving the country.

