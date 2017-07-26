Malema urges students to fight for free education

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has encouraged student leaders to lead by example and complete their studies on time so that others can be accommodated at universities.

Malema was addressing students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the party’s fourth anniversary celebration in Durban this weekend.

He urged students to unite and fight for free education.

Meanwhile, the EFF say it’s ready to take over government following the 2019 General Elections, because the ANC is dead.

Malema says his party is a better alternative.

It was on 29 February 2012 when the ANC took the decision to expel Youth League leader Julius Malema, spokesperson Floyd Shivambu, and suspend League Secretary-General Sindiso Magaqa.

This was after the trio had been found guilty on charges of misconduct, and sowing divisions within the party.

A year later, Malema and Shivambu together with other disgruntled Youth League members, formed the EFF.

It was launched on 27 July 2013 at the Uncle Tom’s Hall in Orlando West, Soweto with 1200 delegates in attendance.

Soon afterwards, the party presented itself to the media in Johannesburg, where it announced Julius Malema as the party’s commander-in-chief.

Malema told journalists that the EFF wants to be a unique and revolutionary party unlike any that had broken away from the ANC previously. – Additional reporting by Mbali Sibanyoni

[Source: SABC]

