Man accused of Zuma assassination plot to appear in court

The 23-year-old accused of plotting to assassinate President Jacob Zuma, members of the Gupta family and cabinet ministers, will appear in Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Elvis Ramosebudi is charged with incitement to commit murder.

The Hawks say they intercepted communication on assassination plans. Various prominent South Africans were listed as targets.

In a previous appearance, the court heard that charges against Ramosebudi were being changed to incitement to commit murder.

The Hawks says Ramosebudi is the founding member of the so-called Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance.

In October last year, the Hawks intercepted communications of possible assassinations of members of Cabinet, state-owned entities and other well-known South Africans. The communications included various letters which were sent to selected companies to donate money at a total amount of R140 million to fund the alleged operation.

Elvis Ramosebudi applied for bail in May 2017.

[Source: SABC]

