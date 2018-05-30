Man arrested for fraud after cheating in learner licence exam

A man has been arrested for fraud after attempting to cheat on his learner licence examination at the Milnerton Driving Licence Testing Centre. Traffic Service spokesperson, Richard Coleman said an examiner at the centre on Tuesday had noticed the suspect cheating by copying answers from a piece of paper.

Coleman confirmed that the 26-year-old Langa resident was arrested for fraud.

“When confronted, he denied the allegation, but when asked to stand up from his seat, the examiner found the cheat sheet. The Langa resident was arrested on a charge of fraud and taken to the Milnerton police station,” he stated.

Given the severity of the crime, Coleman noted that applicants are reminded before each test is conducted that it is an offence to cheat while completing the learner licence examination.

“This incident is a virtual carbon copy of another in February when a 31-year-old Delft resident was arrested at the same testing centre.

“The City’s Traffic Service reminds members of the public that these are serious offences that could result in a conviction. The learner licence test is challenging, but can be passed without taking shortcuts,” Coleman continued.

