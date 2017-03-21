Man banned from Spur after violently threatening a woman

A man has been “banned” from the Spur steakhouse chain after a clip of a violent altercation between him and a woman at the Texamo Spur, south of Joburg, went viral on social media.

Spur Steak Ranches came under fire for its staff’s failure to intervene and de-escalate the situation that happened on Sunday, March 19.

The video showed a mother of one child and the father of another involved in a heated argument at the Spur at the Glen Shopping Centre. The woman was apparently hosting a birthday party for her three-year-old.

The man is heard telling the woman that her daughter had hit his son on the head. He said he had witnessed it through the window of the play area.

The mother countered that the child was tiny, and told the man that she wouldn’t allow him to bully her.

When he told her to do something about what happened, she swore at him.

The man then launched himself at her, saying: “Ek sal jou ’n p*%# klap gee [I will hit you].”

A number of children were sitting around the table when the altercation occurred. At one point the man tried to overturn the table.

In its statement the restaurant condemned the behaviour of the parents and said their staff did take action.

Spur said: “We have investigated the incident with Texamo Spur staff and management, who expressed that they did in fact try to intervene, but were pushed away numerous times by the angry gentleman. As soon as the incident escalated, Texamo Spur staff notified The Glen Shopping Mall security.”

A Facebook user who was one of the first people to share the video said, “And this was [supposed]to be a birthday lunch for a three-year-old… and this is [what]transpired at The Glen Spur … Disappointed with the spur staff and manager.”

Spur added that the man in the video was not welcome at any Spur restaurant nationally.

“We do not condone any forms of violence against women or children, irrespective of the circumstances.”

