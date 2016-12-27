Man drowns in Robben Island pool

A 21-year-old man drowned in a swimming pool on Robben Island in Cape Town on Monday morning, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

The man, who is from Phillipi, drowned while visiting family who work on the island, NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said in a statement.

Lambinon said the man had been removed from the swimming pool and a nursing sister on the island had initiated CPR.

“On arrival at Murray’s harbour, NSRI medics were transported to the swimming pool by Robben Island staff and the EMS/AMS Skymed helicopter arrived on the scene, but the man was found to be deceased, suspected to be from a fatal drowning accident.”

Lambinon said police were arranging to take the body into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services. An inquest docket had been opened.

“Sincerest condolences are conveyed to family and friends of the deceased man,” Lambinon said.

[Source: News24]

Comments

comments