Man drowns at Strand Beach

A man drowned on Wednesday, and two other men and a woman were rescued at Strand Beach, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

Spokesperson Craig Lambinon said that at around 15:30 the NSRI Gordons Bay duty crew were alerted following reports of a drowning in progress.

“Strand Surf Lifesaving Club lifeguards patrolling the beach had noticed a group of young males appearing to be in difficulty in the water at Bends on the Beach. Lifeguards raised the alarm and went into the surf and rescued two males, aged 20 from the water,” he said.

The NSRI Gordons Bay, ER24, Western Cape government health emergency medical services, Law Enforcement and Law Enforcement Marine and police responded.

“While bringing the two males out of the water the lifeguards were approached by members of the public informing the lifeguards that there had been another male and a female with the two young men. The lifeguards handed the two rescued males over to members of the public and the lifeguards returned into the surf and started a search for a missing male, aged 20, and a female, believed to be aged 20 in the water,” he said.

As NSRI arrived on the scene the lifeguards were pulling the man out of the water and CPR was applied but to no avail and the man was declared dead at the scene.

An inquest docket has been opened.

It later emerged the woman had made it out of the water. She was treated her for shock and for non-fatal drowning symptoms.

The two men who were rescued were transported to hospital in stable conditions.

On Boxing Day, two people died in drowning incidents in Cape Town.

[Source: African News Agency]

