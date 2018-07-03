Man killed in Heideveld robbery

A 23-year-old man had sustained fatal wounds as a result of a stabbing incident at 06h50 on Tuesday in Mountain Road, Heideveld. According to reports, Waahid Phigeland was on his way to work when he was confronted by unidentified males who threatened him and when he resisted the assailants stabbed him in his chest.

South African Police Service’s (SAPS) captain FC van Wyk said the man was rushed to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“The suspects fled the scene. A case of Murder has been opened for investigation.”

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Manenberg SAPS on 021 699 9400 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

