Man shot dead outside his Khayalitsha business

The murder of a businessman from Khayelitsha earlier this week, has highlighted the extent of crime in the area. Siraaj Sanaa was allegedly shot and killed outside his business premises after 18h00 on Sunday evening. The 45-year-old is believed to have been killed after reciting a Khaatam al-Quran with other Ghanaian Muslims. Sanaa, who was originally from Ghana, was a musalee at Masjid Sayidina Bilal in Khayelitsha, Cape Town. The 45-year-old was a self-employed cell phone technician who also sold used cars. He moved to South Africa some 10-years-ago.

According to the National Crime Statistics for 2017/2018, Khayalitsha has recorded an increase in murder, common assault, sexual offences and robbery with aggravating circumstances, over the past financial year.

Speaking to VOC, deputy imam at the Masjid Abdullah Muligite alleged that Sanaa was involved in a “small misunderstanding” with a customer last week.

According to Muligite, the customer then left and returned with a firearm, before fatally shooting Sanaa at least three times.

Muligite added that the community has appealed to the government, in particular the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, for a police station to be built in Macassar.

“Khayelitsha is very big and there is only stations’ at Harare and Cite B,” said Mugilite.

He further expressed remorse for the loss that the community has suffered.

The areas of Khayelitsha and Harare were included in the list of 7 areas in the Western Cape, responsible for the most murders. The other areas included Nyanga, Gugulethu, Delft, Kraaifontein and Mfuleni. Contact crimes in Khayalitsha, such as murder, sexual assault and robberies also showed increases compared to last year.

VOC 91.3fm

Share this article











Comments

comments