Manana files extortion charges against former domestic worker

African National Congress (ANC) MP and former Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana says he’s instructed his lawyer to file extortion charges against the family of his former domestic worker, Catherine Wiro.

This follows reports that Wiro was offered R100 000 to withdraw an assault case against Manana.

Wiro withdrew the case yesterday. She initially alleged that Manana had tried to push her down the stairs on Sunday at his double-storey home in Fourways, north of Johannesburg.

In a statement, Manana confirms employing Catherine Wiro as his domestic worker for two weeks.

He says he realised during Wiro’s first week at work that she often gave access to everyone who came to his house. He says he did warn her about a possible security risk.

Manana says the last straw was when Wiro granted access to his guest without first verifying with him.

Manana says he reprimanded Wiro for flouting the rules of the house.

