Mandela family seeks answers amid book saga

The family of former President Nelson Mandela has called on the executors of his estate to get to the bottom of the publication of the book, Mandela’s Last Years, and establish which family member authorised its publication.

The book, which was written by Mandela’s personal physician, Vejay Ramlakan, was pulled of the shelves on Monday.

This after Mandela’s widow Graca Machel threatened legal action.

Madiba’s grandson Mandla Mandela says they applaud the decision by publishing company Penguin Random House to withdraw the book.

“Doctors by oath are sworn to secrecy or privacy of their client’s details and information. We would therefore want Madiba’s entrusted men such as George Bizos, Judge Moseneke and Judge Sangoni to look into this matter and advice Mam’Nosizwe accordingly.”

[Source: SABC]

Comments

comments