Mandela Park fire claims the life of a minor

A female minor has died in a fire in Mandela Park in Hout Bay. The City’s Fire and Rescue Service responded to the blaze at 12h14 on Monday afternoon.

Spokesperson Theo Layne said between ten and 15 informal structures were affected by the fire.

“Four Fire Engines, four Water Tankers and one Rescue vehicle with 30 Firefighters are on scene,” Layne stated.

The fire was contained as of 12h45.

Layne said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The girl’s age and identity had not yet been confirmed at the time of publication.

VOC 91.3fm

Share this article









5 Shares

Comments

comments