Manenberg committee and WCape govt reach agreement on upgrade

By Loushe Jordaan

Manenberg has been identified as a priority area for upliftment by the Western Cape government and City of Cape Town, given how deeply and tragically this suburb is affected by urban decay, and the resulting crises of drug abuse and gangsterism. With plans set in place, Manenberg residents will see safer streets, innovative education facilities, excellent public healthcare and much more. The objective, ultimately, is to improve the quality of life of citizens.

Over the past months, the Province and City have been involved in an extensive community engagement process in Manenberg. The vision of the people of Manenberg has been central to these plans. Residents want to see Manenberg go from a dormitory area to a safe, secure, diverse, vibrant, innovative, attractive, cohesive, and sustainable neighbourhood.

A project steering committee was set up to include of community stakeholders from the area, such as youth, NGO’s, CBO’s, and the Community Policing Forum. Ward Committees took part at specific stages as well. Chairperson of the Manenberg Community Steering committee, Jonathan Jansen says this development has been discussed for the past four years. Jansen says Manenberg residents have seen many changes this far.

“The transformation process has already been rolled out. Major changes have been seen at Silver Stream High School as well as Red River High School. Both schools have been renovated to better the learning environment,” Jansen states.

The upgrade to Manenberg includes a 594-bed Regional Hospital; which Jansen says is even larger than the hospital in Lentegeur which would help better security of patients in the area.

“Significant progress has been made regarding the Klipfontein Regional Hospital, with several planning phases completed. The provincial Health Department has finalised the business case and held extensive deliberations with the national government in this regard,” he states.

Jansen said that if transformation is seen in Manenberg, automatically the community would feel more dignified which transforms the security in the area as well as economic uplifting within the community. VOC

