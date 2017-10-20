Mango strike ends

Mango has announced that the week-long wage-strike is over.

On Thursday the airline had published a schedule for the affected flights on Friday 20 October 2017 – indicating that for some flights passengers would be accommodated on alternative airlines -see the updated flight schedule here.

At 08:45 on Friday morning the airline posted a statement saying the airline’s pilot group strike had concluded – however flights for Friday remain affected.

“Mango Airlines can confirm that an agreement has been reached between management and some of its flight deck crew, who are represented by Solidarity. The specifics of which are at the prerogative of our employees to disclose.

“Mango Airlines will be returning to normal operations as of Saturday, 21 October 2017. For those travelling with Mango Airlines today, please take note of schedule changes published yesterday on our social media channels and our website.”

Last weekend Solidarity trade union members, which represents 95% of the pilots at the low-cost Mango airline decided to go on strike as from 05:00 on Monday 16 October – with a week of disruptions for travellers.

The airline said it would continue to provide ongoing assistance to all passengers.

