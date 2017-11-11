March to Eskom against nuclear power station build

Earthlife Africa, supported by Greenpeace Africa and partner organisations, are marching in protest of South Africa’s planned nuclear power station build programme as part of the global day of action on climate change.

The march coincides with the United Nations Climate negotiations, currently underway in Bonn, Germany, where the nuclear industry and lobbyists are pushing for nuclear energy as a solution to climate change.

In a statement, Earthlife Africa’s Johannesburg branch called on governments to take a bold stand, guided by science and economics, against nuclear energy saying it was not a climate solution.

The key demand is for the South African government to abandon their plans to build new nuclear reactors given the exhorbitant cost to the economy and the environment.

“Nuclear is a false solution that will lock us into a future shaped by the degradation of our environment and a shame to our economy,” said Earthlife Africa’s programme officer, Nomalizo Xhoma.

“Human activities are causing climate change and recent climate events demands that there is global action. The negotiations in Bonn need to come up with solutions that can deal with the catastrophe now. Climate change must not only be dealt with annually at an international meeting. We are all affected by climate change, it does not discriminate,” said Xhoma

Xhoma’s sentiments were echoed by Penny-Jane Cooke, campaigner at Greenpeace Africa.

“Nuclear is never safe, and all International experience has shown that nuclear never delivers on time or on budget.”

“Corruption and vested interests are the only things still driving the nuclear agenda in South Africa, rational decision-making would mean that nuclear would not even be under consideration in South Africa,” said Cooke.

“Greenpeace believes that it is crystal clear that renewable energy is the cheapest and best option for South Africa. We call on the South African government to step away from nuclear,” said Cooke.

The march started at 10:00 from the Westgate Taxi Rank in Johannesburg.

The marchers will follow Pixley ka Seme (Sauer) Street and turn into Rissik and Albertina Sisulu streets. The march will end at 1pm at the Eskom regional office in Braamfontein.

