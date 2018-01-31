Martins to face Eskom inquiry grilling

Public Enterprises Deputy Minister Ben Martins will appear before Parliament’s Eskom State Capture inquiry on Wednesday morning.

This comes a day after former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) Chief Executive Officer Lucky Montana made damning allegations to the inquiry about Martins and his alleged relationship with the Gupta family.

Martins is scheduled to appear before the inquiry to respond to the claims made by former Eskom head of Legal Services Suzanne Daniels.

In 2017, Daniels told the inquiry that she first met the Guptas when she was introduced to Ajay Gupta, Duduzane Zuma and Ben Martins at Melrose Arch to discuss former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe‘s court battle.

But Martins rejected the claims when he called a media briefing.

At the briefing, he mentioned that he only met with the Guptas with Montana when he was Transport Minister.

But on Tuesday, Montana rejected Martins claims.

The former Prasa CEO says Martins invited him to his residence where he introduced him to Tony Gupta and Duduzane – who were allegedly interested in the Prasa rolling stock programme.

Martins is expected to respond to all the additional allegations against him on Wednesday morning.

[Source: SABC]

Comments

comments