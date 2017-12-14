Mass moulood in CT set to inspire

By Tasleema Allie

For the fifth year running, Mawlid SA will bring Capetonians together in the spirit of brotherhood, and unity espoused by the beloved Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him. This year’s annual celebration of the birth of the Noble Prophet (pbuh), is themed on the prophetic characteristics of ‘trust & honesty’. Mawlid 1439 will host the moulood on the 16th of December 2017 at 3pm at the Century City Convention Centre.

“Across centuries the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) resides as one of the most influential men of history. As a Muslim, we however, know that this legacy has not died with an era, it’s a legacy we strive to continue from generation to generation. It is most important that we take time to educate and empower our communities to do so,” said organisers.

“Alhamdulillah, in South Africa we are so blessed to be in a country whose Bill of Rights enshrines freedom of Religion. Our communities are facilitated with Madaris, masajid, and many organisational platforms that are the backbone to ensuring that our community is in constant practise, remembrance, education and facilitation of our deen.”

This year’s program will maintain the annual mass dhikr between Cape Town’s Tarukhat, such as the Alawi Husaini Ninowi Zaweya, Tijani, Sarwari Qadri, Bazme Chiraag Faqeeri Chisti, Als Madina and Qadri Shadilli.

Doors open at 3pm with a spectacular march in by the Habibia Sadique Brigade followed by Qiraah by Shaykh Qari Abduragman Sadien. The international Scholar Shaykh Dr Muhammad an Ninowi and Cape Town’s international scholars, Shaykh Sadullah Khan and Shaykh Fakrudien Owaisi are said to be delivering lectures on the night. Nasheed that has taken a lead trend in the community will see renditions by Cape Towns, Aswaatul Madina, with a special appearance by international nasheed vocalist, Mostafa Atef.

The Master of ceremonies will be the Imam of Masjidul Quds and the Ustadh of the House Wives Forum, Shaykh Abduragman Alexander and the trustee of Masjidul Quds (Gatesville), Haji Sataar Parker. A delegation of the Housewives Forum will also join in the program.

The program is set to be a feast of remembrance, education, love, unity & service. Attendees are invited to come dressed in white & to bring along their prayer mats.

In its campaign running up to the auspicious event Mawlid SA invites all to participate in pledging to recite 1000 salawat daily in the aim to reach 1 000 000 salawat on the 16th of December 2017.

Mawlid SA the co ordinating body to the event comprising of volunteers across the city, are calling on the community to donate in time or kind to the auspicious event that concludes with a traditional Gala dinner (Niyaaz) shared between attendees.

For those wanting to know more, donate or volunteer visit:www.mawlidsa.org.zaInfo@mawlidsa.org.za

Or Call: +27 71 350 3908

