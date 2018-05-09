Mataf in Makkah to be reserved for Ramadan umrah pilgrims

With the blessed month of Ramdan just more than a week away, Saudi Arabian authorities have announced that the Mataf in the Haram in Makkah will be reserved for Umrah pilgrims.

Saudi Gazette reports the directives was issued by the Emir of Makkah, Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, who is also the Chairman of the Central Haj Committee and adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

According to Saudi Gazette, regular worshipers, who are not performing Umrah, will not be allowed to enter the Mataf area between Magrib salaah and the end of Taraweeh.

However, it’s understood that during the last 10 days of Ramadan the Mataf area will be reserved for Umrah pilgrims until the end of Tahajjud while those who want to read salaah should go to the areas outside Mataf where it is permitted.

The Saudi Gazette also reports the basement floor has been allocated for Itikaf. Some of those observing Itikaf may be directed to other specific locations in the northern expansion if required.

[source: Radio Islam]

