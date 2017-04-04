Maya set to be the first black women to head the Supreme Court

South Africa is poised to have the first black woman at the helm of the Supreme Court of Appeal, after members of the Judicial Services Commission recommended that the court’s acting judge, Mandisa Maya, be appointed to the position.

President Jacob Zuma had nominated Justice Maya to fill the post which Lex Mpati left vacant, last year.

The Judicial Service Commission’s endorsement of Justice Maya will make her the first woman to occupy the top post in the history of the country’s judiciary.

Maya says, “I’m independent minded, hardworking, have relevant experience and have integrity. This is a moment to make history that the judiciary can be led by a woman at this very important arm of government.”

[Source: SABC]

