Mbalula praises W Cape police for crime reduction efforts

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has praised Western Cape police for their efforts to reduce crime after raids in Phillipi East and Nyanga on the Cape Flats led to the arrest of hundreds of suspected criminals.

The raids came after 18 people were killed in Phillipi East recently.

More than 170 suspected rapists and one alleged murderer were arrested.

Mbalula says he is committed to ensuring a safer environment for all South Africans.

Police are still questioning eight suspects to see if they are linked to the 18 killings.

[Source: SABC]

Comments

comments