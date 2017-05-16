Mbalula to push regulation of firearms licencing

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula wants legislation to be amended to reduce the number of firearms circulating in the country.

He was reacting to the murder of former Generations actor and Jozi FM radio DJ Mandla Hlatshwayo and a friend.

The pair was shot and killed in Pimville, Soweto while trying to stop four men from robbing women outside a pub in Soweto.

Mbalula wants the Firearms Control Act to be amended to limit firearm licenses.

He says it’s sad that society is losing role models when the country needs them to inspire the youth.

Hlatswayo’s family spokesperson and long-time friend, Jeff Manamela, supports Mbalula on the regulation of guns in society.

“I think they should do that because this is getting worse. Five incidents have taken place over the past week. So I think government has to look at it,” Manamela says.

National Freedom Party spokesperson Sabelo Sigudu says crime has become a national crisis.

“We are also shocked about this brutal killing of innocent people in our own country. We are appealing to also the Minister and the community that it is high time we take this issue of killing of our people as a national crisis. It must be addressed as soon as possible,” says Sigudu.

Police say a number of shots were fired at Hlatshwayo and his friend who both died at the scene.

They’ve opened murder, attempted murder and robbery cases.

[Source: SABC]

