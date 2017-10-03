Mbalula to visit Phillipi after deadly mass shootings

Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula will visit Phillipi East on the Cape Flats on Tuesday morning.

The visit comes after a total of 18 people were shot and killed at the nearby Marikana informal settlement last week.

Over 50 police officers will continue to monitor the area for the next three months.

On Friday night, 11 people were shot and killed, four in a tavern, three in a shack and the bodies of the others were found in the streets.

Mbalula is expected to meet and engage with the families who lost their loved ones as well as the community

These murders are believed to have been in retaliation of seven others killed earlier in the week.

On Saturday, police flooded the area. During follow up anti-crime operations, four people were arrested for various offences, but none are facing charges of murder.

Mbalula is expected to meet and engage with the families who lost their loved ones as well as the community.

[Source: SABC]

Comments

comments