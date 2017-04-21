Mbulu painting on Zuma, Mandela sparks outcry

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has described the painting by Ayanda Mabulu currently in the public domain, as distasteful.

The painting shows President Jacob Zuma and late former president Nelson Mandela engaged in a sexual act.

Spokesperson Luzuko Koti says the Foundation has noted the public outrage it has caused and appreciates that the public is offended by it.

The Foundation however adds that it respects Mabulu’s right to freedom of expression.

The painting has also sparked outrage on Social Media.

[Source: SABC]

Comments

comments