Has ‘mehraab capture’ taken place at Taronga Rd Masjid?

Strained relations between the trustees and the imam at Masjid Ghiedmatil Islam in Rondebosch East is threatening to throw the masjid’s operations into disarray, with much of the community divided on the issue. Over the weekend, residents in Crawford and Rondebosch East was called to an urgent public meeting by the Interim Shurah Council (ISC) at the masjid, commonly known as Taronga Road Masjid. Forwarded via a bulk SMS portal, residents were called to support long standing imam of the Masjid, Shaykh Nazeem Taliep, who faces suspension by the Board of Trustees, the Rondebosch East Islamic Community Trust (REICT). The meeting was held immediately after Thuhr Salah – in the masjid, after organisers of the meeting stated that the use of the Masjid’s hall was off limits to the ISC and the imam for the purpose of the meeting.

The meeting followed what is described by residents as heated debates at recent Jumuah prayers over the control of the masjid.

The masjid, filled with some 150 mussallies, appeared to be a mixed pot of residents, ranging from fresh faces of newly married individuals who only recently moved into the area, to the elderly, who when discussion of the masjids formation was raised, showed visible emotion.

While the agenda for the meeting remained vague, once proceedings began it became evident that the biggest problems to be tabled relates to the life-time powers that the trustees have granted themselves, as well as the treatment of the Imam.

The ISC listed 13 issues that it said the community needs to be made aware of.

The 13 burning issues:

Shaykh Nazeem can only make announcements with the permission of the trust. Trustees serving illegally: the maximum period of absence is three months, but two trustees were absent for one year and are still serving. No elections in took place in 2015, but the current trustee term of service expired in 2015. Trust deed was changed: trustees are no longer subject to elections, they can serve indefinitely or for life and they may appoint their own successors without consultation with the community.

“The 2016 trust deed does not define the beneficiaries and by definition these lifetime trustees can sell the masjid without the consent of you and me.”

“Very suspiciously the trustees removed the founding member of the current version of the trust deed, and the founding member of the trust deed in 1997 was the Rondebosch East Islamic Society.”

Illegal deals: The Zahraa Institute proposed purchase of a house: since there was no mandate of the community to acquire it and waqf property may not be bonded The attempted irregular appointment of a co-imam The attempted irregular appointment of a director of youth and education Unauthorized expenditure The violation of the signed collaborative agreement of December 2016, between the trustees and the ISC. Trustee resignations: two trustees, including the current chairman have resigned, but they still continue to serve on the trust board.

“We have signed documents that they have resigned.”

Constitution: rejection of the constitution that was commissioned by the current trust board. Illegal elections in May 2017: “They are lifetime trustees, with no provisions for elections in the 2016 trust deed.” The ISC was banned from the premises.

“Who is the ISC? It represents the community – the trust banned the community and the ISC from having a public meeting on masjid premises and attempted to ban us again today with the backing of the the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC).”

Trust threatens resident imam with legal action for taking back the mehraab. This came to our attention this morning, where resident imam, Shaykh Nazeem, was threatened with suspension

“And he [the imam]was accused of a certain phrase, [which is]associated with a nightclub. It was said in the suspension letter: ‘Shaykh Nazeem, you bring your own bouncers to this masjid’.”

What is the Interim Shurah Council calling for?

The ISC listed three main points of contention that it says needs to be addressed speedily. These are: Mussallees want the constitution to be adopted; once elections take place, the current trustees must change; the current trustees need to vacate their positions and the clause relating to lifetime positions needs to be removed from the deed of trust.

Concerns raised by residents in attendance:

Despite a lengthy meeting, with detailed discussion of the concerns raised, residents questioned the intentions of members of the ISC.

One resident, citing a cousin who serves on the board stated that a member of the ISC is quoted as saying “once we get rid of the trustees, we can get rid of Shaykh Nazeem.” The residents further urged “so who can we trust?”

Another resident and professor in sociology, Rashid Begg questioned the relationship between the MJC and the ‘masjid’, asking whether there is a financial relationship between the two bodies.

During the question and answer session, a member of the ISC, confirmed that the MJC did not financially contribute to the establishment of the masjid, but that “[the masjid]contributed to the MJC and its members.”

While others expressed their dissatisfaction at the handling of the masjid’s finances, as well as the overall handling of masjid affairs.

“The mosque is not for sale. I propose a motion of confidence in the trust,” said one elderly resident.

Commenting on the number of individuals who attended Sunday’s meeting, resident Wasfie Majied said that given the fact that only 10 to 20-plus residents attended the AGM’s, it is no surprise that the masjid’s leadership is experiencing such concerns.

Meanwhile, others requested clarity on the finances of the masjid.

“Where is the accountability of funds used by the trust? [For example] there is a giant UPS generator on the premises,” stated a resident and business accountant.

To which the ISC noted that while it is unable to confidently confirm that money has been stolen from the masjid’s bank account, the council is mainly concerned by the lack of transparency in the use of the funds. Adding that the generator, which is said to cost about R200 000, has only been used once.

The council further asserted that the trustees have access to R2.7 million that is currently in the masjid’s bank account.

“Have they spent the money with authority? They say they have authority to use R500 000 per incident and do not have to announce it in their AGM’s – calling it “responsible transparency.”

While resident Enus Kassiem asked “who is paying for the legal costs?”

The ISC stating that the legal costs are being covered by members of the ISC, each contributing R3000 in a bid to raise R30 000 and are scheduled to host an eat and treat to raise further funds.

*Comment from the Board of Trustees and the MJC to follow.

