Members are not bigger than the organisation: Maimane

Democratic Alliance(DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says it’s sad that the matter between the party and ousted Mayor Patricia de Lille had to end up in court.

Maimane addressed residents at Leonsdale Civic Center in Elsies River on the Cape Flats on various issues including the current situation in the City of Cape Town.

He spoke on the eve of the court case in the Cape High Court where De Lille is challenging her dismissal from the party.

Maimane says he does have respect for De Lille, but says no one is bigger than the organisation.

He says, “The DA as a brand that offers non-racialism is bigger than all of us. My great disappointment is that in this instance, once a caucus looses confidence in you the honourable thing to do is to step down and its sad this matter is drawn into a court process.”

“We have been trying to negotiate the matter over a long period of time, but when people hold back its no longer in the interest of the organisation,” says Maimane.

The DA this week announced that De Lille’s membership of the party had ceased after she publicly declared her intention to resign from the party.

[Source: SABC]

