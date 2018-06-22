Metro Police officers arrest father & son for possession of prohibited firearm, ammunition

Metro Police officers have arrested a father and son for possession of a prohibited firearm, ammunition and drugs in Kensington at 17h00 on Thursday. Metro Police spokesperson, Ruth Solomons says the officers received a tip off about illegal drug activity at a residence in 14th Avenue, Factreton.
Solomons says officers responded and searched the premises with the owner’s consent.
Metro Police officers found the following items hidden in a dog kennel:
1 x Taurus 9mm firearm with the serial number filed off
37 x 9mm rounds
4 x 45mm auto rounds
4 x hollow point 45mm auto rounds
7 x bankies of dagga
15 x dagga cigarettes
9 x dagga stoppe
5 x mandrax halves
1 x whole mandrax tablet
“The suspects, aged 34 and 56, were detained at Kensington SAPS,” solomons stated.
VOC 91.3fm