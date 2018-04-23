Metrorail in W Cape adding extra trips to help stranded commuters

Metrorail in the Western Cape says its services will add additional trips to assist commuters during the national bus strike.

Thousands of commuters in Cape Town, like the rest of the country, are again expected to be stranded Monday morning due to the continuing strike.

Trade unions Satawu and Numsa, and three others say they will intensify their action today (Monday) after wage talks with employers deadlocked on Friday.

The unions have lowered their demand from 12% to 9.5% while employers are offering 8.5% for the first year and 8% for year two.

Metrorail spokesperson, Riana Scott says, “Our technicians have worked the entire weekend to resolve the vestiges of issues that plagued the service on Friday afternoon. We anticipate that for the duration of the bus strike we will be able to honour the agreement of putting additional train trips in, extending our peak service to assist bus customers. Customers are reminded to please buy train tickets as the validity of their clips have been extended by Golden Arrow.”

