Metrorail line suspended at Bishop Lavis and Sarepta

The Metrorail’s central line at Bishop Lavis and Sarepta has been suspended temporarily from today. Spokesperson Riana Scott says the line has been suspended due to vandalism of a telecommunication cable.

“Regrettably, we have no bus transport to offer as an alternative and customers are requested to make their own arrangements available.”

Scott said northern line customers will be affected by train rerouting due to technical problems between Elsies River and Thornton

“Our northern line customers must note that all Kraaifontein and Wellington trains will operate via Monte Vista.”

VOC 91.3fm

Share this article









8 Shares

Comments

comments