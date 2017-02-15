Michael Flynn, Stephen Miller and other American problems

By Rafieka Williams

While Michael Flynn has resigned as national security adviser of the USA over his contact with Russian officials, another senior Trump advisor has been in the spotlight for his seemingly inconsistent statements about the Trump administration.

Yesterday it was reported the National Security Advisor to Donald Trump, Michael Flynn had resigned from his position. Flynn resigned because he misled officials about the conversations that he had with Russia’s ambassador to the US before Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Flynn’s resignation followed reports that the Department of Justice warned Trump about his compromised position.

In an interview on Drivetime on Tuesday, former US diplomat, J Brooks Spector, now an associate editor for the Daily Maverick, cited Flynn’s management style as a problematic and characteristic that led to him being removed from previous positions and now his resignation.

Spector said that Flynn’s insubordination had compromised the idea that the Trump administration would be well managed, organized and competent.

“The Trump administration may very well rebound from this or they may not, they may discover that everything is more complicated than they thought, everything is harder… (and that) there is a congress that needs to be dealt with.”

Meanwhile Stephen Miller has defended the President’s appeal against the Judiciary’s suspension of the travel ban against Muslim people as well as other contentious executive orders.

According to Spector, the Trump administration needs to be reminded that, “no act by the chief executive is unreviewable by the courts.”

Commenting on the remarks by Miller, Spector said that the USA is a constitutional State as opposed to a Parliamentary state and therefore the judiciary has the power to revoke an order which goes against the constitution.

