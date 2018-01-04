Mike Louw’s memorial to be held in Cape Town

A memorial service for activist and unionist, Mike Louw, will be held on Thursday night in Lentegeur in Cape Town.

Louw died on New Year’s Day at the age of 60 after a battle with cancer.

His supporters have posted various messages of condolences on social media sites.

The Congress of South African Trade Union (Cosatu) in the Western Cape says he will be remembered for his great leadership qualities.

Cosatu’s Provincial Secretary Tony Ehrenreich says Louw made a huge contribution.

“Cosatu pays homage to an incredible contribution by Mike Louw, both the workers movement and Cosatu in particular as well as the liberation movement. Mike had played an incredible role and was a widely respected leader. We also send our condolences to his family who had shared his time on earth with the movement and had always supported him in all that he’s done,” says Ehrenreich.

[Source: SABC]

